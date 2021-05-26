Petitioners seek orders to bar Migori speaker, his deputy from office

Two petitioners have moved to court seeking to stop Migori Speaker Boaz Okoth, his deputy Chacha Matthews and two MCAs in House committees from transacting businesses in the county assembly.

The petitioners want the four to halt their operations pending the hearing and determination of a corruption case against them.

Under a certificate of urgency, the petitioners Michael Kojo Otieno and Evance Otieno Oloo sought orders from the Employment and Labour Relations Court to bar the speaker and his deputy from holding their current positions.

They also sought a temporary injunction barring minority leader and Tagare ward representative Nicholas Ngabiya and Kachieng ward representative Brian Osodo from serving as members of the County Assembly Service Board pending the determination of their case.

In the petition, the duo argues that continued execution of official duties by the accused prejudices Migori county residents.

“Their continued transaction of assembly businesses contravenes Section 62 (1) of Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act,” the petitioners argued.

They further questioned the ‘selective application of law’ noting that the accused were still earning salaries consolidated from taxpayers' funds despite being directed to step aside.

Justice Stephen Radido ordered that the respondents be served with the motions and petitions pending hearing of the matter scheduled for June 16.

“Upon this matter coming up for hearing of an application dated May 19,2021 filed under certificate of urgency, it is hereby ordered that the motion and petition be served pending further directions on June, 16,2021,” ordered Justice Radido

On December 2, Kisumu Chief Magistrate Peter Gesore released Mr Okoth and his 14 co-accused on a Sh300,000 cash bail each or an alternative bond of Sh3 million each after denying 11 counts of corruption

Among the charges are abuse of office, conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption and fraudulent acquisition of public property, together with suppliers and contractors, as well as failure to comply with procurement laws and mismanagement of public funds.