Migori Speaker Boaz Okoth released on Sh50, 000 cash bail

Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth is taken away by police following his arrest on February 2, 2022 after he allegedly broke into the Finance office and attempted to take away some files.

Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group
By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

Migori Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth was Wednesday released on a Sh50,000 cash bail after spending the entire day recording statements at the county Director of Criminal Investigations offices.

