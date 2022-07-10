Machete-wielding thugs attack, injure Migori-based Nation reporter Ian Byron

Migori-based Nation Media Group Journalist Ian Byron was on Sunday attacked by two unknown individuals on his way to Kakrao Shopping Centre.

The scribe who was headed to the local shopping centre at around 8am was attacked approximately 800 metres from his rural home.

While riding back home on his red motorbike of make Boxer 150 after doing some shopping, Mr Byron was signalled by the men to stop.

Upon slowing down, one of the attackers pulled a machete from his jacket and tried to slash the journalist’s head.

The journalist lost control of his motorcycle and fell as he shouted for help.

As the attackers picked their weapon to flee, he sustained a deep cut on his left leg.

The assailants jumped into their motorbike that had no registration plate and fled.

"I thought they were out to tell me something important but they had other plans, thank God I am alive," Mr Byron told his colleagues at his rural home in Kakrao village.

In the past one week, Mr Byron claimed he had been receiving threats from people he said were working for a local politician who is unhappy with Mr Byron's articles.

"I suspect the attackers were sent by a local politician who has been unhappy with my work. However, I cannot say much because I have reported the matter (to the police) and I know the police will do their investigations," he added.