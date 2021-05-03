62 journalists killed globally last year amid tough work environment

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi confers with Broadcasting Principal Secretary Esther Koimett during the launch of the media sector legislative review report at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi on May 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 30th World Press Freedom Day celebrations were hosted virtually by the East African Editors Society and Unesco.
  • The celebrations have been held since the Windhoek Declaration for the development of free, independent and pluralistic press in 1991.

At least 62 journalists were killed in the line of duty last year with many others dying from Covid-19 globally.

