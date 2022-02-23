Blow to Migori Speaker as court order on ouster lifted

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Embattled Migori Speaker Boaz Okoth has suffered a fresh blow after a Kisumu court reversed an earlier decision temporarily suspending his impeachment pending the determination of a suit he filed.

