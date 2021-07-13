Calls for tighter security as murdered Migori teacher buried

Calls for the government to establish a police post in Kakrao village, Suna East, took centre stage Tuesday during the burial of a teacher found murdered last week.

Kevin Owuor, a private primary school teacher, had been missing when his severely mutilated body was found in a thicket.

At his funeral in the village in Migori County, mourners complained about the insecurity in the area and the need for the government to take quick action.

Speakers who included local administrators said the government was yet to address the matter despite calls by residents for the past three years.

At least three people have been killed and their bodies dumped at different spots in the area in the last two weeks, raising fears of a killer gang that roams during curfew hours.

Residents have linked the crimes to the 24 Brothers gang, that operates in Nyanza and Western regions, as well as the dreaded 42 Brothers gang.

A Catholic priest performs rites during the funeral of slain Migori County teacher Kevin Owuor at Kakrao village in Suna East on July 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group

Police failures

The mourners accused police of failing to enhance patrols during the 7pm to 4am curfew recently imposed by the government to curb Covid-19 cases in the Lake region.

“We need at least one administrative police post to address the rising insecurity. The nearest police station is in Migori town so it is challenging to access police services when in dire need,” said resident Ageyo Sumba.

Upper Kakrao location assistant chief, Wilfred Onyango, said a proposal to have a police post established had been made, but nothing had been done.

“As an administrator, I find it hard to secure backup during emergencies. Having a police base in the area will hasten response to emergencies and ensure regular patrols,” Mr Onyango said but urged residents to restrict movement during the curfew.

Residents said police officers often retreat to their stations when the curfew hour strikes, making it easy for gangs to roam in estates.

“From 8pm we are at the mercy of gangs. It looks like since the curfew ordercame, police who often arrest people in pubs to collect bribes have retreated to their stations as there are no people to extort. They have allowed gangs to terrorise us,” said one Jackson Oyatta.

Mourners are pictured during the funeral of slain Migori County teacher Kevin Owuor at Kakrao village in Suna East, Migori County, on July 13, 2021. Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group

Other killings

Barely a day after Owuor’s body was spotted by passersby on July 3, residents came across the naked body of a woman who is yet to be identified.

The woman’s killing, the third incident in the locality within two weeks, raised fears of fresh attacks.

A necklace and bracelet were found next to the body of the woman who appeared to have been strangled.

“No one in the village knows the woman. She appeared to be in her 20s and might have been strangled elsewhere and her body dumped here,” Mr Galus Ouma, a resident, told Nation after the body was discovered.

The slain private school teacher was reported missing last on July 1.

His family reported the matter at Migori police station and carried out their own search before students from Kakrao Technical Training Institute came across his body.

On June 25, Migori town residents woke up to find a farmhand murdered in cold blood at Kimaiga estate.