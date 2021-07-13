Calls for tighter security as murdered Migori teacher buried

Teacher Kevin Owuor burial

Emmy Achieng, widow of slain Migori teacher Kevin Owuor, addresses mourners during his funeral at Kakrao village in Suna East, Migori County, on July 13, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group
By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kevin Owuor, a private primary school teacher, had been missing when his severely mutilated body was found in a thicket.

Calls for the government to establish a police post in Kakrao village, Suna East, took centre stage Tuesday during the burial of a teacher found murdered last week.

