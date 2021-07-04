Migori residents fearful after missing teacher found murdered

Migori teacher murdered

Residents of Kakrao Ward in Suna East, Migori County, are pictured at the area where the body of teacher Kevin Owuor was found on July 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Ian Byron

What you need to know:

  • Teacher Kevin Owuor reportedly failed to return home after seeing off a friend on Friday evening. 

The body of a primary school teacher who had been missing was Sunday found in a thicket in Kakrao Ward, Suna East, Migori County.

