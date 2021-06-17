Fred Ochieng
Migori

Prime

Boda boda rider presumed dead returns home alive amid burial plans

By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

The family of a boda rider presumed dead after going missing for two months held prayers to cleanse their homestead when he returned home alive amid burial arrangements for him.

