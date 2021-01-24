Francis Indek
Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Man, 75, returns home after 46 years, ending his family’s agony

By  Shaban Makokha

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Arachabon left home in 1975 to visit his uncle in Kimilili, in the modern day Bungoma County.
  • But after 46 years, the firstborn in a family of five surprised residents of Kolait when he returned home last Sunday

Aged 29 years, Francis Indek Arachabon moved from his ancestral home at Kolait village, Adumai Sub-location in Teso North to search for greener pastures in the Rift Valley never to return, until a week ago.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya’s Covid-19 cases exceed 100,000

  2. Kenya writes to AU over fresh fighting near Mandera

  3. Experts: Cut Somalia-Kenya ties unlikely to hold

  4. Cyclone leaves hundreds homeless in Mozambique

  5. Kibicho at DCI over Sonko election claims

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.