11 escape uninjured as light aircraft crashes at Migori airstrip

Eleven occupants of a light aircraft escaped unharmed after the plane was involved in an accident at Lichota Airstrip in Migori County on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred when the plane, a Cessna Caravan belonging to Z. Boskovic Air Charters Limited, was taking off from the runway.

In a statement, the company said the incident happened at 12:30 pm.

"We received notification that our aircraft, registration number 5Y-ZBW, was involved in a major incident during takeoff in Migori," the company said in a statement.

No fatalities or injuries

According to the company, the aircraft had 11 people onboard, among them were 10 passengers and a crew member. However, the company did not indicate where the plane was headed to.

Eyewitnesses said the plane veered off the landing strip when it was just about to take off. None of the occupants was injured during the incident.

"We are relieved to confirm that there were no fatalities or injuries reported," the company said, although it is remains unclear what caused the accident.

First responders to the scene of the accident were firefighters from Migori County government who arrived at the airstrip with fire engines.

Investigate the crash

Z. Boskovic Air Charters Limited said it has sought help from authorities to investigate the crash.

"Further updates will be provided if more information becomes available," the company said.

Lichota Airstrip is used by passengers traveling between Migori and Nairobi through Wilson Airport.

Tourists traveling to Maasai Mara and Serengeti National Parks in chartered aircrafts also use the airstrip.