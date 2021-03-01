Meru nurses barred from work after strike, union says

Bakari Mugambi

Meru Knun Branch Chairman Bakari Mugambi addressing nurses during a past strike in 2017. He has accused the Meru County government of paralysing health services by blocking health workers from resuming duty following a month-long strike.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Nurses’ union officials in Meru have accused the county government of paralysing health services by blocking the health workers from resuming duty following a month-long strike.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Nairobi renews fight against radicalisation, violent extremism

  2. Police defend move to evict junior officers from houses

  3. City MCAs alarmed by goats 'attending' virtual sittings

  4. PRIME The perils of being a woman in the Nairobi CBD

  5. Farmers count losses after strange disease invades farms

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.