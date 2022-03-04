Two killed in Meru land conflict

Imenti South Sub County Police Commander William Maronga on March 3, 2022. He said two people were killed in suspected land dispute.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Police in Meru are investigating a Wednesday afternoon incident where two people were murdered in cold blood at Kaurone in Imenti South Sub County on the border with Tharaka Nithi County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.