Timau residents draw from dirty river amid shortage of piped water

Timau water shortage

A woman fetches water from River Timau in Timau town on January 28, 2022. The town has been hit by water shortage for the last two months.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

For the past two months, Ms Carol Kendi, of Timau in Meru County, has been making five round trips every evening to the heavily polluted River Timau to fetch water for domestic use.

