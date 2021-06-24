State steps up efforts to provide Nairobi with enough water by 2035

Karimenu II Dam

Ongoing construction of Karimenu II Dam in Kiambu County. Once complete, the dam is expected to add 23,000 cubic metres of water supply to Nairobi County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

The quest to provide enough water for all Nairobi residents is turning out to be a race against time, with the government keen on delivering on the grand plan by 2035.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Tana pastoralists start growing pasture to avert clashes with farmers

  2. PRIME How group capitalised on Mandera diabetes crisis

  3. PRIME City backstreets takeover: How we got here

  4. PRIME Nairobi water crisis not going away any time soon

  5. Race against time in quest to give Nairobi enough water

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.