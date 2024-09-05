Tigania ‘cult’: Meru pastor locked up for 15 days to facilitate probe

Police say a ‘pastor’ accused of brainwashing and violating women at a church in Meru has committed the crimes since 2014, even as it emerged the suspect is likely to face terrorism-related charges.

This emerged in court papers as Daniel Mururu was arraigned yesterday on claims of indoctrinating followers of the Kanjai branch of the East African Pentecostal church in Tigania West, Meru County

Police yesterday filed an application at Tigania Law Court seeking to detain the suspect for 30 days pending further investigations into the offence of radicalisation contrary to section 12 (d) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act and administering of unlawful oaths contrary to section 60 of the Penal Code.

Other charges that may be preferred against the suspect include defilement contrary to sexual offences Act and rape and sexual assault among others.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Tigania West is also looking for 15 other suspects accused of colluding with Mururu to indoctrinate and sexually abuse underage girls and women in the church.

Investigating officer Mr Eliud Odhiambo, in an affidavit filed in court, said the suspect allegedly radicalised members of the EAPC, Kanjai branch and administered unlawful oaths to followers.

He is also accused of defiling underage girls and raping women as well as publicly assaulting them inside the church.

Police say the offenses were committed between 2014 and August 26, 2024 and the suspect was arrested on September 4, 2024.

Public interest

“This case is of high public interest considering its nature and the fact that when such cases of radicalisation were reported recently, lives were lost. The investigation has identified more than 17 victims,” Mr Odhiambo says in court documents.

In seeking to have the suspect detained for 30 days pending further investigations, the prosecution said the suspect’s life would be endangered should he be released because the “ground was hostile” where angry members of the public were baying for his blood due to the heinous crimes he allegedly committed

“There are 15 more suspects who have been identified as persons of interest and releasing the respondent at this particular time may interfere with their traces and interrogation of the suspects,” the detective said.

“Most of the witnesses are the respondent’s church members and it’s feared that the suspect may interfere with the witnesses. This is a complex investigation considering the facts that commission of the offenses started way back in 2014 and considering that the victims are all women who may take time to open up on the absurd and embarrassing acts meted on them,” he added.

However, his lawyer Mr Moses Laikulu argued that 30 days were too many and asked the court to release the suspect on bond.

“My client’s aboard is well known and he has been collaborating with the police in the investigations. He is not a flight risk and I pray that the court releases him on bail,” the lawyer said.