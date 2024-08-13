Senate sets trial date to hear Mwangaza impeachment charges

Senate will tomorrow (August 14, 2024) hold a special sitting to hear the charges made against Governor Kawira Mwangaza. This is after 40 out of 69 members of the Meru County Assembly voted to impeach her last week, the third such ouster. Another 17 opposed the impeachment motion while three did not vote.

MCAs accused her of abuse of office, gross misconduct and gross violation of the Constitution among other laws.

Senators, who have been on a short recess since last week, will now reconvene for her trial.

A communication signed by Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has indicated that he received a letter from the Speaker of the

County Assembly of Meru dated August 9 informing him of the impeachment.

"I have appointed Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 as a day for a special sitting of the Senate...The business to be transacted at the sitting shall be the hearing of the charges against Ms Kawira Mwangaza, the Governor of Meru County...The business specified in this Notice shall be the only business before the Senate during the special sitting, following which the Senate shall stand adjourned until Tuesday, 3rd September," he said.