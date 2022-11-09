Pupil charged with attacking colleague with a knife over food

A 13-year old pupil was charged with attacking her schoolmate with a knife, occasioning her grievous harm in Kianda, Meru County.

The Standard Seven pupil at a school in Igembe South denied the charge before Maua Chief Magistrate Tito Gesora and was released on a Sh40,000 bond.

It is alleged that the girl who was represented by a pro bono lawyer waylaid her Standard Eight counterpart at Ura River and stabbed her with a sharp knife.

The October 28 attack left the 14-year old victim nursing serious head, nose and mouth cuts that necessitated her to seek specialized treatment.

The KCPE candidate also suffered a bite on her hand and a loose tooth following the 5 pm incident.

Police said the two had argued over food at school during lunch hour where the suspect is accused of ridiculing the other for relying on food handouts.

She then allegedly escalated the matter after school and ambushed the orphan with a knife while on her way home after drawing water from the river and stabbed her.

A defence lawyer, Mr Kaberia, successfully applied for his client’s release on bond saying she was not a flight risk since she is a minor.