President Ruto donates Sh1 million to Meru fire victims

President William Ruto has donated Sh1 million to 11 people whose businesses were razed in Maua town, Meru County early this month.

The September 7 fire left a trail of destruction worth millions of shillings and ended a source of livelihood for dozens of residents.

Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi who delivered the donation called on the Meru government to improve its disaster response and preparedness to end losses caused by such events.

He noted that the county fire engine stationed at Maua town had broken down long before the incident and locals had to rely on one from Meru town, about 50 kilometres away.

Mr Mwirigi pledged to lobby for a second fire engine to serve the town and its environs.

“If we had a working fire engine, the damage would have been stemmed. This is the second largest town in the county and the business community deserves better services.

“These are the people who help drive the economy of this town since they also offer employment to many labourers and it was a huge blow since they lost their livelihood,” he said.

Ms Liz Karambu whose business premises and home was gutted down said her family was relying on well-wishers for food and shelter.

“I lost everything and even the clothes I am wearing were donated. I have a daughter who is a graduate teacher but is unemployed. If she gets a job, she can help lift the family,” she appealed.

Mr Harun Mwenda whose clothes store was burnt said he lost stock worth more than Sh 6 million and was planning to hold a fundraiser on October 6 to start afresh.

“It was a big blow since I had just restocked and retired for the day early. We are struggling with loans and other financial obligations,” he said.

Ms Judy Mwiti said the donation from the Head of State had ‘lifted’ them since many were struggling to find food or to take children to school.