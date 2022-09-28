School dormitory in Meru razed as students’ report back

Property worth millions of shillings went up in smoke after a fire razed a dormitory at Ruiri Girls High School in Meru County.

The fire which started at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday extensively damaged the building housing 80 students and destroyed the learners’ personal effects.

Buuri East police boss Joseph Oduor said all the 416 students who had reported from home were accounted for and none suffered any injury.

The police chief said the residents and police from Tutua and Ruiri assisted the school community in putting out the fire before the Meru government fire engine arrived.

Also read: Property destroyed as fire razes Kirinyaga school dormitory

Mr Oduor said officials from Kenya Power were investigating the cause of the fire.

School Principal Dorothy Bundi and other teachers helped calm down the students and assembled them at the institution’s playground for safety and roll call.