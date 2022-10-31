Meru MCAs want Governor Mwangaza to say she’s sorry, involve MPs

The political feud between the governor and members of the county assembly is likely to drag on after the ward reps demanded an apology from the county boss.

The MCAs also want Governor Kawira Mwangaza to involve the county’s Members of Parliament in any reconciliation efforts.

The demands came after the Council of Governors brokered a truce on Friday after meeting both camps separately before holding a joint meeting with Ms Mwangaza and the assembly’s leadership, led by Speaker Ayub Bundi.

The meeting happened on the sidelines of the county assemblies committees training in Nairobi while the governor was in the capital for a meeting with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

It’s after this meeting that Ms Mwangaza agreed to call a meeting to end the political tussle. Mr Bundi said the talks on Friday were led by Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki.

“It is true the house leadership met the governor on Friday and she agreed to call a truce. However, when we reported back to members, they maintained that the reconciliation meeting must include Meru members of Parliament,” Mr Bundi said. “They argue that the MPs became part of the tussle after they tried to mediate.”

The Speaker added that the MCAs also want the governor to issue a public apology on claims that they had demanded a Sh5 million bribe to approve executive committee nominees, and that some of them had demanded jobs for their girlfriends.

The demand that MPs be included in the reconciliation meeting is likely to delay a truce since the governor has blamed the dispute on some of them.

Ms Mwangaza had accused an unnamed MP of “coming with a jerrycan of fuel while purporting to be carrying water to put out the fire”.

Senator Kathuri Murungi who was leading the MPs in trying to resolve the tussle on Friday welcomed the development but faulted the governor for not trusting him. He was expected to lead MPs in a meeting with the governor yesterday but the meeting was cancelled.

“I’m happy though that you have now started a journey to find peace and reconciliation with the elected leaders in the Meru County Assembly...” Mr Kathuri wrote on his Facebook page.

Minority leader Mwenda Ithili said the only barrier to reconciliation is lack of trust in the governor because “she has peddled many lies about MCAs”.

Mr Bundi said he had presented the MCAs’ demands to Mr Njuki.