Hope for a truce as Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza agrees to meet MCAs

The political feud between the Meru governor and Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) is nearing an end after she agreed to call a reconciliation meeting.

Both Governor Kawira Mwangaza and MCAs had stuck to their guns, leading to a bitter spat that lasted two weeks.

But on Friday, Governor Mwangaza and assembly leaders led by Speaker Ayub Bundi met for the first time in a reconciliation meeting organised by the Council of Governors.

Speaker Bundi told the Nation that the Friday talks were spearheaded by Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki.

Hard stance

The meeting happened on the sidelines of county assembly committees training sessions in Nairobi while the governor was in the capital city for a date with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Though the governor maintained a hard stance at a press briefing in Nairobi, daring MCAs to impeach her, she is said to have climbed down after a late-night meeting with assembly leaders.

But a reconciliation meeting is not likely to happen soon, as MCAs issued two conditions.

"It is true the House leadership met the governor on Friday and she agreed to call a truce. However, when we reported back to members, they maintained that the reconciliation meeting must include Meru members of Parliament," Mr Bundi said

"They argue that the MPs became part of the tussle after they tried to mediate. The MCAs also want the governor to issue a public apology on claims that MCAs had demanded a Sh5 million bribe to approve County Executive Committee nominees.

"They also want the governor to apologise on allegations that some MCAs had demanded jobs for their girlfriends."

The demand that MPs be included in the reconciliation meeting is likely to delay a truce after the governor blamed the dispute on some of those lawmakers.

"A member of the National Assembly has been coming with a jerrycan of fuel and purporting to be carrying water to put out the fire," Governor Mwangaza said.

Resolve the tussle

Senator Kathuri Murungi, who lead the MPs in trying to resolve the tussle, welcomed the developments on Friday but faulted the governor for not trusting him.

The Senate deputy Speaker was expected to lead Meru MPs in a meeting with the governor on Monday, October 31, but the meeting was cancelled.

"I came to help bring peace and harmony between your government and the Meru County Assembly with utmost good faith and clean hands. Now you are blaming me as 'mbeba mafuta and not mbeba maji' (fuelling the fire). I forgive you," Senator Kathuri wrote on his Facebook page

I am happy though that you have now started a journey to find peace and reconciliation with the elected leaders in Meru County Assembly..."

Minority Leader Mwenda Ithili said the only barrier to reconciliation is a lack of trust in the governor.

"We do not trust the governor because she has peddled many lies about MCAs. This is one of the reasons members want the reconciliation meeting to include MPs," he said.

Speaker Bundi said he had presented the MCAs' demands to Governor Njuki so that he could communicate them to Governor Mwangaza.