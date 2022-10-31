Senate wades into Governor Mwangaza, Meru MCAs row

Senators have waded into the leadership wrangles brewing between Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and ward representatives, while calling for a truce.

The Senate Business Committee on Monday urged the Meru leaders to resolve their political differences amicably.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot said that as the country's protectors of devolution, they have their advice to give on the matter.

“Given that this matter is likely to find its way into the senate, I would give cautionary advice that many of the issues we hear being played out in the media are best resolved in a sitting amongst the leaders. I do not believe that hardly two months after you’ve been elected you’ve quarreled or become irreconcilable,” said the Kericho Senator, who was speaking in Mombasa during a senators' convention.

“In the greater interest of the people of Meru, they should resolve their issues outside the purview of the media and full glare of the public. I am sure there are sufficient men and women in Meru who can amicably bring the governor and MCA’s to the table to reason together,” he said.

He said Ms Mwangaza, who won the Meru gubernatorial seat on an independent ticket, is not being fought because of political party affiliation.

"She has been part of every United Democratic Movement (UDA) governing council meeting of our (UDA) governors,” added Mr Cheruiyot.

He also said spouses of elected leaders should know their limits.

Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi, who is also the Meru senator, assured Kenyans that the wrangles will soon be resolved.

Mr Murungi said Meru leaders, led by the parliamentarians, have had a meeting with Meru MCAs and governor Mwangaza to find solutions.

“We told the majority and minority leaders to sit with the governor to resolve the issues amicably. On Saturday, they met together with the chair Council of Governors and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and I hope they continue to iron out the differences,” he said.

Additionally, the political feud between the county boss and MCAs could be nearing its end after she agreed to call a reconciliation meeting.