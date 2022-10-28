Njuri Ncheke elders vow to stand by embattled Meru Governor Mwangaza

The Njuri Ncheke council of elders has called for dialogue in the dispute between Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and ward reps, vowing to defend her against what they called sabotage.

Josphat Murangiri, the Njuri Ncheke secretary-general for operations, said the elders would stand by Ms Mwangaza because they work with the government of the day.

Addressing journalists in Meru town, Mr Murangiri, who was with other council top leaders, called for a speedy end to the feud between Ms Mwangaza and members of the county assembly (MCAs).

The elders spoke after meeting Governor Mwangaza in her office on Thursday morning.

This was the first time the elders met the governor after they issued an apology for not backing her in the last elections.

“Njuri Ncheke does not take sides for any incentive. Njuri Ncheke is incorruptible. We will support Ms Mwangaza to deliver on her mandate. This is why we have called for an urgent resolution of the conflict,” Mr Murangiri said.

Take control of the affairs

They urged Governor Mwangaza, who faces an impeachment motion, to take control of the affairs of the county and end the tussle with MCAs.

“We are not happy with how our leaders are fighting. They should know that the campaigns ended. It is time to work for the people. Everyone should accept that Ms Mwangaza is the people’s choice,” Mr Murangiri said.

Mbaya Muthamia, the Njuri Ncheke secretary-general for programmes, said the governor had promised to meet assembly leaders.

“We have urged the governor to calm down and embrace all. All leaders should have compromises so that they can work together,” he said.

The elders were also expected to meet Meru assembly Speaker Ayub Bundi in a bid to end the row.

Senator Kathuri Murungi was also expected to lead members of Parliament in mediation talks with Ms Mwangaza on Monday.