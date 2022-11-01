Meru Assembly rejects 7 out of 10 Mwangaza cabinet nominees

The Meru County Assembly has rejected seven out of ten CEC nominees presented by Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

They were rejected Tuesday on grounds that they did not demonstrate knowledge on the topical, administrative and technical issues affecting their departments.

The approved CECs are Monica Kaithiori Kathono (Finance), Dickson Munene Nkanata (Public service, Legal Affairs and Service Management) and Joseph Thuranira (Education, Science Culture, ICT).

Those rejected include Dr George Gikunda Mungania (Health), Kiambi Atheru (Water, Environment and Natural Resources), Esther Karimi (Trade, Tourism, Investment and Cooperative), Casty Micheni (Youth, Sports, Gender and Social Development), James Murungi (Roads, Energy, and Public Works), Japhet Ithinji (Lands) and Caroline Karea (Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries).

While presenting the report on the vetting of the nominees, majority leader Evans Mawira urged the governor to pick fresh nominees from the sub-counties of those rejected. The MCAs voted unanimously in support of the recommendations of the committee on appointments.

"A CEC is required to have at least five years of experience in the relevant department," Mr Mawira said.

Nyaki East MCA Josphat Muuna said the committee was guided by meritocracy in making it's recommendations.

"Our intention is to give the people of Meru credible CECs," he said.

The development is a blow to Ms Mwangaza, who is currently embroiled in a row with Meru County MCAs.

She had called a consultative meeting of all elected and nominated leaders on Thursday, ostensibly to end the bad blood between her and the MCAs.

Among those invited are all MCAs and MPs including Senator Kathuri Murungi. The meeting will be held at the governor's residence. This follows a truce brokered by the council of governors chairperson Anne Waiguru on Friday.

In a letter seen by the Nation, Ms Mwangaza says she is ready to discuss the issues raised by Members of the County Assembly.

"Key among the causes of these misunderstandings is the Ward Fund, an issue that was captured in my maiden speech to the county assembly. I am ready to discuss its management and come up with a workable solution," she states.

The tussle that has lasted two weeks started after the ward representatives accused the governor of ignoring House leadership calls. They later accused the governor of refusing to meet with them to discuss the Ward Development Fund which has been in operation under previous county administrations.