Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza eats humble pie, calls meeting with MCAs

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has called a consultative meeting of all elected and nominated leaders on Thursday, ostensibly to end the bad blood between her and the MCAs.

Among those invited are all MCAs, MPs including Senator Kathuri Murungi. The meeting will be held at the governor's residence.

This follows a truce brokered by the council of governors chairperson Anne Waiguru on Friday.

In a letter seen by the Nation, Ms Mwangaza says she is ready to discuss the issues raised by Members of the County Assembly.

"Key among the causes of these misunderstandings is the Ward Fund, an issue that was captured in my maiden speech to the county assembly. I am ready to discuss its management and come up with a workable solution," she states.

Also read: Njuri Ncheke elders vow to stand by embattled Meru Governor Mwangaza

Earlier, MCAs had given two conditions including a demand for an apology from the governor and that MPs be included in the reconciliation meeting.

The tussle that has lasted two weeks started after the Ward representatives accused the governor of ignoring house leadership calls.

They later accused the governor of refusing to meet them to discuss the Ward Development Fund which has been in operation under the previous county administrations.

The misunderstanding escalated on October 19 when the governor was expected to address the assembly but MCAs walked out on her.

Also read: Meru resident files petition to impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza

The governor had to be evacuated after supporters and MCAs hurled stones at each other.

Ms Mwangaza had maintained that she would meet the MCAs after they had approved her list of County Executive nominees.