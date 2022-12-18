Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza could be ‘fried’ by her Baite TV’s content

Should the Senate vote to impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza, the county boss will have been the author of her own downfall.

This is because, as part of its evidence, the county assembly has included video clips in which the governor is captured committing the alleged offences.

Of particular interest are 20 video clips evidencing the allegations made in the motion, with most of them obtained from live broadcasts by Baite TV. The clips were obtained from live broadcasts by Baite TV. Her husband Murega Baichu is in charge of the station.

Ms Mwangaza owns the station and uses it to spread the gospel through Baite Fellowship Ministry, in which she serves as the bishop. Broadcasts of her philanthropic activities dubbed “Okolea” over the past seven years pushed her into the limelight and won her fanatic following among rural folks.

As Abogeta West MCA Denis Kiogora will be prosecuting his case at the Senate tomorrow, the governor will be watching as evidence from her own TV station is used against her.

On Wednesday last week, 67 MCAs voted to have Ms Mwangaza removed from office. The impeachment motion was signed by 68 out of 69 MCAs. Kiagu MCA Simon Kiambi, who is the lone opposer of the motion, was de-whipped by the UDA party from all House committees.

Mr Kiogora, who is the Minority Whip, accuses the governor of nepotism, illegal appointments, unlawful dismissals, usurpation of constitutional and statutory functions, incitement, bullying and misleading campaigns against other leaders.

Unlawful demonstrations

Other accusations are forceful entry into the assembly and mobilising unlawful demonstrations against MCAs, violation of public finance management laws and misconduct relating to the nomination of county executive committee members.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi on Friday gazetted a special sitting after receiving a resolution of the Meru County Assembly to remove the governor from office.

According to Section 33(3) of the County Governments Act, a special sitting must be convened within seven days of the receipt of such a resolution.

“I have appointed Tuesday, December 20, 2022, as a day for a special sitting of the Senate. The sitting shall be held in the Senate Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, commencing at 2.30pm,” said Mr Kingi. “The business to be transacted at the sitting shall be the hearing of the charges against Hon Kawira Mwangaza, the Governor of Meru County.”

The Senate’s House Business Committee will be expected to meet in the morning and appoint a special committee to look into the grounds for impeachment. After the charges are read out in the afternoon, the Senate could ask the special committee to look into the charges or to do it as a committee of the whole House. If they go the special committee way, the team should then investigate and report to the Senate within 10 days on whether there’s proof for the charges against the governor.

Unsubstantiated claims

If the committee finds the claims are unsubstantiated, that will be the end of the proceedings. But if it finds proof, the Senate proceeds to vote on impeachment charges. The vote only takes place after the governor receives a chance to defend herself.

Any member of the county assembly can only introduce the same charges before the assembly after three months from the day the Senate votes against the impeachment charges.

Governor Mwangaza has been at loggerheads with her ward representatives ever since taking office after the August 9 polls. An attempt by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to resolve the impasse by summoning the MCAs for a meeting failed after various political parties opposed it.