Isaac M’Ethingia: The man who could be Meru's next governor

Following the impeachment of Governor Kawira Mwangaza by the County Assembly of Meru, attention has began shifting to her deputy: Mr Isaac Mutuma M’Ethingia.

For Mr M'Ethingia, the ascension to the governor’s seat will be automatic if his boss’s impeachment is confirmed by the Senate.

“If a vacancy occurs in the office of county governor, the deputy county governor shall assume office as county governor for the remainder of the term of the county governor,” Article 182 (2) of the Constitution states.

A deputy governor that takes over when less than that time remains will be viewed as not having served a full term.

In Kenya, deputy governors who have taken over after the impeachment of their bosses are Dr James Nyoro (Kiambu), Nairobi’s Anne Kananu, and Wajir’s Ahmed Muktar. Others, however, took over after the death of their bosses. These include Samuel Wamathai (Nyeri), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Prof Hillary Barchok (Bomet), and Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira).

Church minister

Mr M’Ethingia is also the Health Executive, having been appointed after MCAs rejected Ms Mwangaza’s seven out of 10 nominees for the county executive positions.

A Methodist Church minister and former prisons officer, the son of former Njuri Ncheke chairman Paul M'Ethingia (late) came to the limelight in February this year after he was picked as Ms Mwangaza's running mate.

Also referred to as Reverend M’Ethingia, he holds a degree in Theology from the Kenya Methodist University (KeMU).

Governor Mwangaza, who is also the bishop of Baite Family Fellowship Church, said she picked Mr M’Ethingia as her running mate ‘after intensive prayer and consultations’.

"He joins a team of smart brains and servants of the people. I could not appoint him without prayers," the governor said at the time.

The reverend acknowledged that while he did not have experience in political office, “I will take this as a calling from heaven and a divine assignment to serve God's holy mandate in the high office of deputy governor of Meru.”

Mr M’Ethingia, who hails from Igembe South, played a critical role in neutralising the political impact of Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi who vied for governor on a UDA ticket and comes from the same area.

Speaking to the media after Ms Mwangaza was declared winner in the August elections, Mr M’Ethingia said they were keen on transforming the lives of the most vulnerable in society.

“I grew up in a humble family and went to Maua Primary school. After high school, I joined Kenya Prisons Service in 2002 and served for 19 years. I left as senior sergeant and social welfare officer in the prisons,” Rev Mutuma said.

He said due to the leadership role he played in the Methodist Church, he clinched a scholarship to study Theology at KeMU and graduated in 2019.

Mr M’Ethingia and Governor Mwangaza in June overcame a petition that questioned their degree qualifications.

“While working as a Methodist minister, I got spotted by governor Mwangaza. She reached out to me in December 2020 and we agreed that I can be her running mate,” he said.

He added: “The governor is a bishop and I am a reverend. We have the right morals, meaning corrupt dealings cannot happen in Meru. As the bible says, when the righteous rule, people rejoice,” he said.

He is also a fierce defender of governor Mwangaza amid her troubles with Meru MCAs.

When Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi recently fell out with the county boss, the DG hit out in her defence: “Even if he starts a campaign against the governor, the people are on our side. They have prepared an impeachment motion while others are collecting signatures to dissolve the county government. All this is because the governor has refused to allow looting of public resources.”

At the height of the impeachment bid, Mr Mutuma has assured the governor that he supports her.