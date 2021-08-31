Nyumba Kumi officials accused of torturing woman to death arrested

Ms Rael Nkatha

Ms Rael Nkatha from Athiru Gaiti village in Igembe, Meru County who was allegedly tortured to death by Nyumba Kumi officials who accused her of selling illicit liqour.

By  Charles Wanyoro

Police in Maua, Meru County have Tuesday arrested eight members of Nyumba Kumi accused of torturing to death a woman on allegation she was selling illicit liqour.

