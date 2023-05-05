A father’s heartbreak as Maasai Mara varsity student raped, murdered after bash

A first-year student at Maasai Mara University whose body was found in a bush near the campus was raped, burnt with an iron box and strangled, her father has revealed.

Mr Peter Miriti said a postmortem conducted at the Narok Level Five Hospital mortuary revealed that his daughter was tortured before she was brutally murdered.

Speaking at his home in Mikunduri, Tigania East in Meru County, Mr Miriti said last Friday, his daughter, Adah Nyambura, called him to say she would travel home on Monday or Tuesday this week.

After the call, he was not worried since they usually agreed on when she would go home.

Nyambura also informed him that she would attend a party with her friends that evening.

But on Saturday when he tried calling her she did not answer. His wife, Isabella Karimi, also tried with no success and this worried them because Nyambura would never refuse to pick up her mother's calls.

Later that day, her phone went off sending them into a panic.

Then on Sunday while they were in church, a call came through from a police officer.

“He broke my heart. I could not comprehend what he was talking about. All I heard was that a body had been found dumped somewhere. I travelled to Narok without disclosing to my wife what had happened because I was worried for her,” Mr Miriti said.

Last moments

After viewing the body at the mortuary, Mr Mitiri said with the aid of DCI officers he traced his daughter's last moments trying to establish in whose company she was when she met her death.

“I went to the club where they had a party and was shown some photos and videos of them making merry. She looked very happy and I could not imagine her body was lying at the mortuary,” he recalled.

He was also told she was in the company of a man and other colleagues but when the time came for them to leave at around 3am, her boyfriend took her phone and left her in the club.

She went home on Saturday morning and that was the last time she was seen alive.

The man who took her phone is in custody being questioned by police but the information Mr Miriti got contradicted the man's statement to police that she went missing on Sunday morning.

Questions have now emerged about where Nyambura was between Saturday morning and Sunday when she was reported missing.

“We also went to the scene where her body was found in a thicket. Officers told me her body was half-naked and she did not have shoes. No shoes were discovered in the vicinity so the killers must have murdered her somewhere and dumped the body there. The iron box burns must also have happened in a room when the box was connected to power,” he said.

“They have robbed me of my firstborn for whom I had big plans. She was my friend and she would not hide anything from me… her mother is so devastated she's not talking,” he said fighting back tears.

He disclosed that after they spoke on Friday, he consulted a secondary school principal and arranged how Nyambura, who was a Bachelor of Education (Mathematics and Business) student, would teach at the school before she reports back to school in September.

All that is gone

“I informed her of the plans and she was happy that she would start her practicals early. I sent her some money expecting that she would come back home. But all that is gone. It’s very painful that I went for her body,” the distraught father said. His other child is in Grade Seven.

After the postmortem, the police allowed him to transfer the body and it's being preserved at the Meru Funeral Home awaiting burial on May 10.