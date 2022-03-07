Linturi declares gubernatorial candidacy on UDA

Mithika Linturi

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi. He has said his message has been taken out of context.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has officially declared that he will contest the governor’s seat, seeking to unseat his former political ally and current Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

