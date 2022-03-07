Linturi declares gubernatorial candidacy on UDA

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has officially declared that he will contest the governor’s seat, seeking to unseat his former political ally and current Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

Mr Linturi said the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was under immense pressure to field influential candidates for the post of governor and senator so as to cement the party’s popularity in the region.

Speaking when he declared his candidacy at the Maili Tatu stadium, Igembe Central, Mr Linturi said rivals were taunting UDA and challenging its perceived large support base.

He said Deputy President William Ruto will preside over his official campaign launch in Meru town this Saturday as the party seeks to fight an increasing Azimio la Umoja wave in the region.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be at the Maili Tatu stadium on Thursday.

Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza has also declared her candidacy for the seat and is said to be in talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta to fly the Jubilee Party ticket.

“It is true, we have been taunted and insulted that UDA has a Deputy President but cannot get a gubernatorial candidate. Nine of 11 MPs in the region are in UDA and we enjoy 80 per cent support from residents, with 78 per cent supporting DP William Ruto,” said Mr Linturi

UDA also unveiled Imenti South MP Kathuri Murungi as its Senate candidate and expressed confidence that it would sweep the seats.

Mr Linturi claimed the government was using the criminal justice system and constitutional bodies to harass UDA-allied leaders from the region in a bid to lower its influence.

He alleged that he had been approached to join the Azimio la Umoja coalition that is supporting Mr Odinga, in exchange for the withdrawal of criminal charges against him.

“Some of our leaders are reluctant to declare their support for Dr Ruto out of fear of being arrested. We want to ask President Kenyatta to stop intimidating politicians through DCI, KRA and EACC. We are tired of being harassed by these institutions on false allegations,” Mr Linturi alleged.

Attending the event were MPs Kubai Iringo (Igembe Central), Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri) and John Mutunga (Tigania West).

The MPs rallied the community to vote for UDA-leaning politicians, saying the region stood to benefit more from Dr Ruto than Mr Odinga.

“I believe the tremor that has been realised here will shake all the parts of the country. We had lost face and become a laughing stock among other political parties. We now have our own,” declared Mr Iringo.

Dr Mutunga told Mr Linturi and his supporters to brace themselves for mudslinging during the campaigns.

Mr Linturi said he had decided to run against Mr Murungi because he had failed to fulfil a promise to build a five-star hotel in Meru National Park and a recreational park in Maua town.

He accused the county government of failing to build a male ward in hospitals in the Igembe region.

“The Auditor-General said Sh56 million meant for milk for ECDE pupils was lost,” charged Mr Murungi.

But Governor Murungi claimed the combination of Mr Kathuri and Mr Linturi would not have an impact, saying he was confident he would win.

"I have a track record as one who has never lost an election since 1992 and I am not going to lose this one.