Life in jail for Meru couple over bhang

The magistrate said the prosecution had proved that the two were found in possession of 103 kilogrammes of bhang worth Sh3,090,000 at their Kooje estate home.

Photo credit: File

By  Charles Wanyoro

A Meru couple has been sentenced to life imprisonment after they were found guilty of trafficking bhang worth Sh3 million.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.