Kiraitu, allies keep off Kawira’s swearing-in ceremony

Outgoing Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi and his deputy, Titus Ntuchiu, both gave the swearing in of Kawira Mwangaza a wide berth.

Not even their close associates attended the ceremony, except the county secretary Rufus Miriti, who is bound by law for being the chairperson of the Assumption of Office Committee.

In her address after taking the oath of office, Governor Mwangaza said she would work with all leaders while noting that she was not coming to avenge.

Mr Murungi, who emerged third in the gubernatorial election, recently said he had retired from politics but he is yet to congratulate Ms Mwangaza on her election as the third Meru governor.