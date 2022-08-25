Governors take oath of office

Several governors and their deputies have Thursday taken the oath of office after being elected in the August 9 General Election.

Earlier the Judiciary had appointed 47 judges to preside over the swearing-in events.

In Nairobi, Governor Johnson Sakaja was sworn in at the KICC together with his deputy James Muchiri Njoroge.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja taking the oath of office on August 25, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Mr Sakaja received the instruments of power from outgoing governor Anne Kananu.

Outing Nairobi governor Anne Kananu (right) hands over instruments of power to incoming Governor Johnson Sakaja on August 25, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

President-elect William Ruto graced Governor Sakaja's swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

President-elect William Ruto during the swearing-in of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on August 25, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Governor Sakaja was elected on a UDA ticket after defeating his closest challenger Polycarp Igathe of Jubilee Party.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja (right) and his deputy James Muchiri Njoroge acknowledges greetings from the crown after their swearing-in ceremony on August 25, 2022. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

The incoming governors have promised to hit the ground running and deliver on promises they made during campaigns.

In Siaya, lawyer James Orengo was sworn in as the new governor.

Siaya Governor James Orengo takes the oath of office at KMTC grounds in Siaya on August 25, 2022. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

Mr Orengo is taking over from outgoing governor Cornel Rasanga who has served for two terms. According to the Constitution, a governor can only serve for a maximum of two five-year terms.

Outgoing Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga hands over instruments of power to the newly sworn-in Governor James Orengo on August 25, 2022. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

There was song and dance during the swearing-in ceremonies.

Traditional dancers entertain guests during the swearing in of Siaya Governor James Orengo at KMTC grounds in Siaya town on August 25, 2022. Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

In Nyeri, Governor Mutahi Kahiga was sworn in for a second term in a ceremony attended by outgoing Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua who is now the deputy president-elect.

Justice James Wakiaga and Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua (3rd left) during the swearing-in ceremony of Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga (2nd left) in Nyeri town on August 25, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Justice James Wakiaga administered the oath of office to Governor Mutahi Kahiga in a ceremony held in Nyeri town.

Justice James Wakiaga administers the oath of office to Governor Mutahi Kahiga in Nyeri town on August 25, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

In Vihiga, Governor Wilber Ottichilo was sworn in for his second and final term.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo receiving his certificate from High Court Judge David Kemei at Kidundu Stadium after he was sworn on August 25, 2022. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

In Kirinyaga, Governor Anne Waiguru was sworn in to start her second terms in office in a ceremony presided over by Justice Hedwig Ong'udi

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru takes the oath of office on August 25, 2022 at Kimiigua Youth Polytechnic in Gichugu Constituency. Photo credit: George Munene | | Nation Media Group