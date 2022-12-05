Jubilee Insurance, Aga Khan Hospital in medical drive in Meru

Jubilee Health Insurance and Aga Khan University Hospital are holding a seven-day free medical drive in Meru to promote regular check-up and preventive health care in the region.

The medical camp organised in partnership with Solution Sacco will be held in Meru, Nkubu, Maua, Laare, Chuka, Nanyuki and Timau towns.

The free medical drive is part of activities lined up to celebrate Jubilee Insurance’s 85th anniversary.

Aga Khan University Hospital director of marketing Pauline Ngatia said more than 500 people had been screened at the medical camps in the last two days. The camp started on Saturday.

"We have noted that just like other parts of the country, there is a high number of people with lifestyle and non-communicable diseases. This is why we are encouraging Kenyans to develop the culture of going for medical check-up regularly," Ms Ngatia said.

Jubilee Health Insurance CEO Njeri Njomo noted that a majority of people seek medical care when they are unwell.

"This has implications on treatment outcomes as well as cost when diseases are detected late. Our company is committed to enable our stakeholders access to both preventative and curative care," she said.

Ms Njomo said Meru residents will get BMI and blood pressure checks, breast cancer screening, nutrition and diet education.

Solution Sacco deputy CEO Esther Ebuthania said the financial institution has partnered with Jubilee Insurance to entrench access to medical cover.

“Solution Sacco is committed to play a key role in Universal Health Coverage (UHC) which means that all individuals including staff, members and the community at large receive the health services they need without suffering financial hardship. This is very critical for our members who have retired," Ms Ebuthania said.