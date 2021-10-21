IEBC decision to bar man from Kiagu ward by-election quashed 

Simon Kiambi

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina (left) and Chairperson Johnson Muthama (right) present the nomination certificate to Simon Kiambi Ngaruni on August 24, 2021. The Kiagu ward by-election was suspended following a petition by UDA. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Justice Makau revokes the IEBC Leadership and Integrity Vetting Committee decision to invalidate Mr Mwenda’s nomination.
  • Justice Makau, however, said CCK and Mr Mwenda should have followed the law on nominations.

The High Court yesterday quashed a decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to disqualify Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) candidate, Milton Mwenda, from the Kiagu ward by-election in Meru county.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.