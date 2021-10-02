Court bars IEBC from holding Kiagu ward mini poll

The High Court in Nairobi has suspended printing of ballot papers for the Kiagu ward by-election in Meru until a petition by Chama cha Kazi (CCK) is heard and determined.

Justice Anthony Mrima, also directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), not to take any further steps towards preparation of the by-election slated for October 14.

The parties will appear in court on October 7, a week before the by-election.

CCK, associated with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, moved to the High Court after the IEBC disqualified its candidate Milton Mwenda on grounds that he had not resigned from public service within the stipulated timelines.

The petition to the IEBC was filed by Mr Salesio Thuranira, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) coordinator in South Imenti, Meru County.

Mr Thuranira had contested the clearance of Mr Mwenda alongside National Ordinary Peoples Empowerment Union (Nopeu) candidate Nathan Gitonga, who has since withdrawn from the race.

The two were employees of the County Assembly of Meru under the office of the late MCA Eunice Karegi.

CCK lawyer Ndegwa Njiru contested the decision of IEBC to invalidate the candidature of Mr Mwenda, saying it violated his political rights.

In the petition, Mr Njiru argues that IEBC relied on foreign documents which were not available to Mr Mwenda.