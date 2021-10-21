Court faults IEBC for disqualifying candidate from Kiagu by-election

IEBC

An IEBC official arranges ballot boxes at a polling centre. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court in Nairobi on Thursday quashed a decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to disqualify Chama Cha Kazi candidate Milton Mwenda in a by-election in Kiagu ward, Meru County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.