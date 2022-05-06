How KWS responded to false lion alarm in Meru village

The wildlife agency has explained how rangers responded to the call of a 'lion' spotted in a Meru village.

The Kenya Wildlife Service said on Thursday that they received numerous calls from locals in Kiangua, Meru County alerting them that a 'lion' was hiding in a hedge in a compound.

A team was quickly dispatched to the scene to mitigate a possible human-wildlife conflict.

In an interesting turn of events, we received numerous reports from locals at Kiangua location, Meru County of a lion hiding in a hedge



KWS Meru team swiftly rushed to scene in a bid to mitigate a possible Human Wildlife Conflict case. pic.twitter.com/K0up1GH6d6 — Kenya Wildlife Service (@kwskenya) May 5, 2022

The image of a lion on a paper bag caused panic and fear among residents, bringing the village to a standstill. The 'lion' looked like it was ready to attack, sending the entire village into a panic mode.

French retail giant Carrefour decided to ride on the social media wave that the incident sparked.

Kenyans online have also been having a field day with the incident all day coming up with funny narrations of the events.

According to Kiangua assistant chief Basti Mwandiki, a resident who spotted the ‘paper lion’ raised the alarm attracting residents who called the authorities.

“When I went there, I also believed it was a live lion. We kept a distance and out of fear we could not realise that it was a mere drawing. Our fears were buttressed by the fact that there has been a marauding wild animal that has killed many sheep in neighboring Igoji East,” Mr Mwandiki said.

He said when KWS officers arrived, they also affirmed that the image was a real lion.

An image of a lion on a paper bag in Kiangua location of South Imenti caused panic and fear among residents, bringing Kinyana village to a standstill. The “lion” looked like it was ready to attack, sending the entire village into a panic mode. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group