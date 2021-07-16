Gunshots as police clash with Meru pupils over teacher's arrest

Police officers from Muringene in Igembe Central, Meru County, are on the spot for using excessive force to arrest a teacher at Ntuene primary school, an incident which resulted in a clash with pupils.

The learners pelted the police officers with stones as they dragged the female teacher into a waiting Probox car.

Several pupils and one police officer were reportedly injured after the officers fired in the air to scare away children determined to defend their teacher.

Reports indicated that the teacher and a trader were involved in a business dispute.

Chief Elphas Mugambi said the police officers stormed the school as the pupils were in assembly for a closing ceremony.

Head teacher Angello Kamenchu was not in school at the time but confirmed the incident.

Ms Alice Ncororo, a teacher at the school said the police officers fired five times in the air when they were overwhelmed by the pupils.

“It is very unprofessional for the police to act in such a manner in school in the presence of the children. They should have arrested her at home. The officers used excessive force. They tore her clothes in the arrest process,” Ms Ncororo said.

Mr David Rwito, an area manager, said he rushed to the school to find out what had happened after hearing gunshots from a distance.

“I was shocked because the gunshots were coming from the school compound. I found police officers leaving in their vehicle,” he said.

Residents called for disciplinary action against the police officers involved in the incident.

The head teacher said staff members recorded statements as part of an investigation.