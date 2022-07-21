Govt orders traders to abide by Sh100 maize flour price

Retailers have been directed to sell maize flour at the discounted price of Sh100 for a 2kg packet, government spokesman Cyrus Oguna has said.

He said all traders across the country should abide by President Uhuru Kenyatta's order.

After deliberations with millers on Wednesday, President Kenyatta said they had agreed to reduce flour prices to cushion Kenyans against spiralling prices of basic commodities.

Abide by the order

The President castigated politicians and accused them of politicising unga prices and the high cost of living.

Speaking in Meru town on Thursday on the sidelines of a youth forum at the Kinoru stadium, Mr Oguna said the national government administration officers including chiefs and their assistants had been instructed to ensure traders abide by the order.

"The government will subsidise the cost of production and retailers should sell flour at the discounted prices. Those selling the commodity at over Sh200 are breaking the law and will be dealt with," he said.

Asked how traders who had old stock would be compensated, Mr Oguna said there were channels through which they would be paid.