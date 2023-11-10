Governor Kawira Mwangaza makes triumphant return to Meru after surviving second impeachment trial

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, who survived impeachment at the Senate, has called for forgiveness from her political opponents and appealed for unity among elected leaders.

The governor, who toured the county escorted by her supporters, addressed residents at various stops expressing her joy for escaping the second ouster bid.

Ms Mwangaza said she had forgiven her political tormenters and urged her rivals to also forgive her for any wrongs done.

“I thank the people of Meru for their support. I was elected to serve the people of Meru and will continue to do so. I am ready to lose all at the expense of the interest of the people of Meru,” the governor said.

She said peace and unity was critical for the county government to deliver on development projects as per its mandate.

The governor has been facing a political onslaught from all elected leaders except a few MCAs who opposed her impeachment at the assembly.

Addressing rallies at Nkubu and Meru towns, Ms Mwangaza said she had nothing against those who backed second ouster bid.

“From Monday, I will be back to work to deliver my promise to the people of Meru.... I am keen to ensure Meru does not go to the dogs under my watch,” she said.

Governor Mwangaza now has an arduous task of reconciling with the MCAs for the second time. Several MCAs who spoke on condition of anonymity indicated that their feud with the governor was not yet over.