Clerics wade into Governor Kawira Mwangaza's row with MCAs, push for 'sobriety'

Religious leaders in Meru have called for sobriety among leaders even as members of the county assembly and MPs declined Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s meeting, citing busy schedules.

The clerics, through the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) Upper Eastern region, expressed concern over the growing discord in the leadership of Meru County.

Meru assembly Speaker Ayub Bundi and Meru parliamentary group chairperson John Mutunga, in letters seen by the Nation, said the members would not be available for the consultative meeting called by Ms Mwangaza and was set for Thursday.

In his letter to the governor, Speaker Bundi said: “We ask you to consider postponing the scheduled meeting to another date that is agreeable to all parties.”

Mr Mutunga, the Tigania West MP, in his letter to the governor, said the MPs would not be available due to House committee leadership elections.

“[It] is the opinion of the members that they would appreciate it if your office would consult with us for an appropriate date and venue for a successful meeting in the future,” he wrote.

However, religious leaders led by the Rev Justus Bundi said the supremacy battles among elected leaders were a threat to the peace and prosperity of the county.

“We call upon each of you to focus on executing your mandate with sobriety and humility ... We appeal to our leaders not to spend their time in fights and unnecessary battles as these will waste time meant for service,” Rev Bundi said.

They said the elected leaders should be using their synergy to lobby for and attract more development and services to the region.

Grandstanding

They advised against grandstanding and addressing each other through the media.

On Wednesday, Ms Mwangaza cut down the number of executive departments from 10 to six in a bid to activate her government after the assembly rejected seven County Executive Committee nominees.

In a surprise move aimed at enabling three approved executives to take charge of the government, Ms Mwangaza also appointed her deputy Isaac M’Ethingia as Health Services executive.

Governor Mwangaza announced the changes after witnessing the swearing-in of Ms Monica Kathono as Finance executive, Japhet Ithana (Education) and Dickson Munene (Legal Affairs and Public Service).

The scrapped departments include Roads, Trade and Youth and Sports.

Effectively, the six departments include Health Services; Finance, Economic Planning, Roads, Transport and ICT; Agriculture, Livestock Development, Fisheries, Water, Climate Change, Environment and Natural Resources; Legal Affairs, Public Service Management, Administration, Trade, Co-operatives Development, Tourism and Investment Development.

The others are Lands, Physical Planning, Public Works and Urban Development; and Education, Science, Culture, Arts, Youth, Sports, Gender and Social Development.

Ms Kathono and Mr Munene were appointed in acting capacity in the Lands and Agriculture dockets, respectively.

“This reorganisation is meant to ensure that delivery of services and development to our people does not slow down. The process of reorganising the government is ongoing,” she said.

The governor appointed Dr Gikunda Mungania chief political adviser on wellness, lands, trade and physical planning.

Political adviser

Dr Kiambi Atheru was also appointed chief political adviser on economic, water, food, agriculture, climate change and disaster management.

The names of the two, who were among the seven nominees rejected by the assembly, will be forwarded to the County Public Service Board for approval.

Ms Mwangaza said the rejection of the majority of her nominees would not deter her from servicing residents.

“The decision of the assembly was a surprise to us but we are giving it time because time heals. Since we have reorganized the government, nothing will stop us from performing,” she said.

Meanwhile, the governor said the reconciliation meeting planned for Thursday had been postponed because MCAs and MPs were not available.

“I have received a letter from the MPs and the MCAs saying that they will be busy tomorrow. I will be available for the consultations when they call me,” she said.

The collapse of the leaders’ talks and the reorganisation of the government will complicate reconciliation efforts between the governor and MCAs.

Ms Mwangaza is engaged in a tough battle with MCAs, who accuse her of not giving them an audience.

MCAs also accused the governor of disrespecting them at public meetings.

Majority Leader Evans Mawira said the governor lectured and questioned MCAs at public gatherings with a view to humiliating them.

Bit Governor Mwangaza blamed MCAs’ protests on external influence, arguing that she had met them enough times.

The governor also said previously that her style of leadership relies on being with the people at the grassroots.

Speaker Bundi also hit out at the governor for what he said was forceful entry into the assembly chambers and ignoring House procedures, escalating the differences.

For her part, the governor said she found the assembly gate barricaded and had to leave her vehicle and walk in.

She said the conflict is not about the ward development fund but is a political witch-hunt spearheaded by some Meru politicians.

MCAs accuse Ms Mwangaza of going against her promise to continue the fund that existed under the previous administrations.

The governor had called for a joint consultative forum with MCAs on establishing a kitty within the law.

She also wants the bursary fund to be consolidated for equitable distribution of resources.

But ward reps want to retain the leeway to determine who gets bursaries through the ward fund.