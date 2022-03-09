Clergyman: I have forgiven the killers of my wife and children

A clergyman whose wife and three children died in a suspected arson attack at Kiutine market, Meru County while he was away on pilgrimage last Wednesday says he has forgiven the perpetrators.

Pastor Jediel Munoru who had proceeded on a prayer and fasting session in Isiolo after hosting a crusade last Sunday, however wants the police to investigate the incident to establish the motive.

The Revival City center clergyman pointed out that the house did not have electricity or cooking gas, and wants the Wednesday 4am incident probed.

He said the death of Ms Seberina Maiti, Abundant Mutharimi, 11, five-year old Peace Mwende, and Precious Wendo who had just one, had dealt him a big blow.

The couple’s two other children Mwirigi Munoru who is in Form Three and Crispus Karani, a Form One student survived the fire as they were sleeping in a separate hut.

Speaking at his home where residents began burial preparations, the clergyman said he could not think of any suspect since he had co-existed with his family and community peacefully.

“I am still puzzled over what happened. I told the police that I have no information or suspect. I leave everything to God because I know nothing bigger than Him. What I am left with is look upon the Lord and see what He will do,” said pastor Munoru.

He said he had learnt that the incident was arson from multiple first responders who informed him that the gate to his compound had been left open and the fire originated from outside.

Ms Eunice Mukiri who first spotted the fire said Ms Maiti died while holding her two youngest children near the bed, while Abundant had collapsed near the door as if he was trying to escape.

“I heard cries from one of the trapped children before seeing a huge fire. It looks like arson since the fire started from outside at the door and the gate was open. I believe they were burnt by someone,” she said.

Appearing physically weak and emotionally drained, Pastor Munoru shared fond memories since he married his wife in 2001, saying they had struggled through life together.

“I have lived with my wife in peace and harmony, though we have overcome challenges and difficult times. What pains my heart is that I didn’t expect to lose my beloved wife in this way after what we have been through. I do not know how I will bear with life since she was my main support system,” said Pastor Munoru.

He appealed to the government and well-wishers to help him bury the dead and start life afresh.

The clergyman described Abundant, a Class Five pupil as a hardworking boy with a promising future, Peace as obedient while Precious had just learnt how to speak.

Local residents led by Dr Martin Kimathi complained that the area had experienced numerous fires, some leading to loss of lives.