Clergyman: I have forgiven the killers of my wife and children

Pastor Jediel Munoru (centre) is comforted by fellow clergymen on March 4, 2022 as he addressed the media near the ruins of a house that was razed down at Kiutine market, Meru County killing his wife and three children.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro I Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

A clergyman whose wife and three children died in a suspected arson attack at Kiutine market, Meru County while he was away on pilgrimage last Wednesday says he has forgiven the perpetrators.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.