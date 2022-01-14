Boy hospitalised after gang attempts to chop off his genitals

A 16-year old schoolboy is hospitalised following an attack by five youths who attempted to chop off his genitals.

The teenager from Baibariu village, Igembe Central, Meru County, was on Sunday lured by a man who had promised to offer him a casual job of harvesting mangoes.

But on reaching a secluded area, four other young men, who were armed with machetes, emerged and threatened to forcefully circumcise him.

The Class Six pupil pleaded with the assailants, telling them that he had undergone the rite of passage.

They pinned him to the ground and stripped him naked. However, even after confirming that the boy had been circumcised, they insisted on chopping off his manhood.

Severe his manhood

The victim struggled and set himself free as his assailants were just about to severe his manhood. During the struggle, he sustained a deep cut in his leg.

The boy’s mother, who heard the commotion, rushed to the scene only to find her son pleading with his attackers to spare his life.

“I pleaded with the men not to hurt my son further, that is when they fled,” she said.

The widow could not afford to take her son to hospital.

Mr James Mithika, a clinical officer who runs the Laare Maternity and Nursing Home, told Nation.Africa that by the time the boy was taken to hospital, he looked weak after losing a lot of blood.

“I found the emaciated boy sleeping on the floor in a small house. We took him to the theatre where he was operated on for three hours,” he said.

Suspects roaming freely

Residents are now calling for justice to bring to book the culprits who are reported to be roaming freely in the area despite the matter having been reported at Kiutine Police Station.

Dr Martin Kimathi said that assault cases had increased in the region and blamed the police for dragging their feet in dealing with such cases.

In November, a Mt Kenya University student from the area died after his private parts were allegedly chopped off by his girlfriend.

A 60-year old miraa farmer is also fighting for his life in hospital after his private parts were allegedly severed by his wife following a domestic quarrel at Kirindara village, Igembe North, Meru County.

Neighbours who responded to his distress call rushed him to Maua Methodist Hospital in critical condition. His wife has since denied committing the offense.