Bandits kill five people in Meru

Five people were on Monday evening shot dead in Ntulili area, Tigania West in a suspected revenge attack following the killing of 10 camels by unknown people.

The killings come amid rising tension along the Meru-Isiolo border over perennial conflict that has so far claimed 18 lives this year.

Meru County Commissioner Fred Ndunga confirmed the incident.

According to residents, the attack by armed bandits started at around 7pm when a boda boda rider and passenger were shot dead near KK Primary school along Meru-Muriri road.

Two people were killed on the spot. Nine spent bullet cartridges were still lying at the scene of the attack by Tuesday noon.

A vehicle plying the same route was also shot at leaving one dead.

Two others were shot dead in the bush near KK primary school.

Mr Marimba Aruyaru, a resident, said the attackers they started hearing gunshots at 7PM, which lasted until 10PM.

"Police officers came later after the attackers had left. Among those killed are two brothers. One of them was guarding KK primary school while the other was herding goats. The bodies were found at 12am," Mr Aruyaru said.

Mr Jim Muchui, a resident, blamed the conflict on a dispute between camel herders and farmers.

He said the killing of 10 camels at Kibiru area was suspicious and may have been stage managed to instigate an attack.

"Residents of Kibiru woke up to find dead camels. There were no camels in the area during the day. The incident as well as the camel owners should be investigated," Mr Muchui said.

Tigania West constituency manager Hezron Mageria faulted the national government for inaction despite persistent killings.

"When seven people were killed in January, the police promised to act. Five people were killed two weeks ago and more action was promised. The minister for Interior should come clean on the inaction of the government," Mr Mageria said.

Two weeks ago, Eastern regional commissioner Evans Achoki pledged to rearm police reservists and deploy more officers in the conflict prone parts of Meru County.

Mr Achoki said the police reservists and patrol vehicles will be deployed in the next two weeks to beef up security in the area.

“I assure the residents of Meru and Isiolo that we will bring the insecurity to an end. We have looked at the gaps and we are fixing them. I urge the locals to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands,” Mr Achoki said.

He warned that government administrators and officers who fail in their duties will not be spared in the efforts to boost security along the Meru-Isiolo border.