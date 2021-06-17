African Methodist Church leaders hold summit in Meru

President of the Africa Methodists Council Bishop Joseph Ntombura addresses journalists flanked by church heads from across the continent during an ongoing summit at Kenya Methodist University on June 15, 2021. 


Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Methodist Church leaders from across Africa have announced plans to develop joint initiatives to help the continent overcome the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

