Early celebrations in Meru as locals await results

Supporters of parliamentary candidates in Meru took to the streets for early celebrations while others conceded defeat though official results have not been announced.

In Meru, three incumbent MPs – Maore Maoka (Igembe North), Kubai Iringo (Igembe Central) and Josphat Kabeabea (Tigania East) – were lagging behind in their respective contests.

But MPs John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri) and John Mutunga (Tigania West), all of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and Rahim Dawood (Imenti North), an independent candidate, were projected to retain their seats.

Mr Mwirigi held celebrations, saying he had an unassailable lead against his opponents.

The MP, the youngest lawmaker elected to the National Assembly in 2017, addressed his supporters in Maua town, thanking them for giving him a second term.

At 143 of 173 polling stations whose results were tallied by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as of 4am on Thursday, Mr Mwirigi had 27,984 votes against his closest challenger Mwenda Mzalendo’s (Jubilee) 8,644.

Igembe South Returning Officer Wilfred Wainaina said they expected to conclude tallying by midday today.

In Igembe North, UDA's Julius Taitumu had claimed early victory against Mr Maoka (Jubilee), the incumbent MP and Azimio coalition executive member.

But by 5am, official results from 143 of the 168 polling stations in the constituency showed that Mr Maoka had garnered 9,776 votes, Mr Taitumu 8,760 and Joseph M'Eruaki (The Service Party) 6,578.

In Igembe Central, excited supporters of Jubilee candidate Daniel Kiili lined up the Meru-Maua road at Burieruri High School, the tallying centre, urging the IEBC to announce the winner.

While official results were yet to be released, Mr Kiili's supporters were optimistic they had beaten the incumbent, Mr Iringo of UDA.

In Tigania East, the incumbent, Mr Kabeabea, who was defending his seat under UDA, conceded defeat early in favour of Mpuru Aburi of NOPEU.

Mr Kabeabea's aide, Lawrence Mutwiri, said though official results had not been announced, their tally had shown that they couldn't win.

In the governor’s race, Mithika Linturi was leading in Igembe South with 28,586 votes, followed by Kawira Mwangaza (6,747) and Kiraitu Murungi (5,234) at 143 of the constituency’s 173 stations.

In Igembe North, Mr Linturi was leading at 143 of 168 stations with 14,763 votes against Mr Murungi's 7,363 and Ms Mwangaza's 4,843.

In the Senate contest, UDA's Kathuri Murungi was set for a landslide victory, with provisional results from various constituencies showing he was leading by a wide margin.

In the presidential contest, Deputy President William Ruto had a clear lead with 19,873 votes against Raila Odinga's 6,740 in Igembe North.