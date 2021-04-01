We’ll settle pending bills by end of fiscal year, Marsabit assures suppliers

Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali speaks to journalists at his office in Marsabit Town on April 23, 2019. The county is planning to settle pending bills to contractors and suppliers by end of fiscal year.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

Marsabit county government has set the end of this financial year as the deadline for clearing pending payments of more than Sh500 million to contractors and suppliers.

