Three killed, two injured in Marsabit bandit attack

Three people were on Friday evening killed by assailants in two separate attacks in Badassa and Songa areas of Marsabit Central sub-county.

Marsabit Central Sub-County Police Commander David Muthure said suspected bandits attacked and shot dead two herders at Midrock area in Badassa Location at around 11pm on Friday.

“Three people have been killed by suspected bandits in two separate attacks in Songa and Badassa Locations on Friday and more than 34 livestock stolen,” Mr Muthure said.

One of the slain persons was aged 50 while another one aged 30 years.

In the second incident, a 48 year old herder was shot and killed while two others sustained serious gunshot wounds in Songa Location. The two were rushed to Marsabit Referral Hospital for treatment.

Peace meetings

Mr Muthure called for calm among the residents saying that security officers were pursuing the assailants.

The incident came in the backdrop of a series of peace meetings conducted barely a week ago in Songa and Badassa Locations led by Saku MP Rasso Dido who urged the two communities in the region to live harmoniously.

In the meeting, residents were urged to name the criminals. Mr Dido blamed the series of attacks in the region on a few individuals.

The latest attack also comes only two weeks after the Upper Eastern Regional Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru led a high powered national government delegation, local administrators, security agencies, local leaders and residents in a four - day peace mission in Marsabit town.

Peace and cohesion

Mr Nakoru commissioned all area chiefs to preach peace and cohesion among Borana, Gabbra, Rendille and Burji communities. Hardly had the dust settled after the meeting on June 5, 2021, an attack was reported the following day at Songa area leaving two people dead.

The attackers in Marsabit County have perfected the art of carrying out attacks after peace meetings.

This also happens at a time when the National Cohesion and Integration Commission Chairperson Samuel Kobia announced that he would be visiting Marsabit County in the next two weeks to seek lasting solutions to the perennial bloodshed in the region.