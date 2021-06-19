Three killed, two injured in Marsabit bandit attack

Three people were on Friday evening killed by assailants in two separate attacks in Badassa and Songa areas of Marsabit Central sub-county.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

Three people were on Friday evening killed by assailants in two separate attacks in Badassa and Songa areas of Marsabit Central sub-county.

In the headlines

