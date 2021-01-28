Man killed during shoot-out with cattle raiders

One man was killed in a shoot-out with bandits as Sololo residents attempted to recover more than 100 head of cattle stolen in Funan Qumbi area.

Sololo Deputy County Commissioner Dennis Kyeti said the attack happened on Wednesday at around noon in Moyale Sub-County.

The rustlers ambushed herders who were grazing their livestock.

The herders immediately raised an alarm and began pursuing the armed bandits, resulting in fierce shoot-out that lasted more than two hours. “One herder was gunned down during the attack... security officers are still in hot pursuit of the rustlers,” Mr Kyeti said.

He said a multi-agency security team was dispatched to pursue the bandits.

Turbi OCPD John Sichei urged residents to find a lasting solution to the perennial cattle rustling that has led to ethnic animosity between the Gabbra and Borana communities.

: “We call on the two communities to come up with workable modalities that can solve their differences once and for all,”Mr Sechei said.